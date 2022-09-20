14 mins ago - Business
New study shows Ohio is third-best in U.S. at tipping
When Ohioans eat out — and we are more often these days — we're among the most generous in the country.
📉 Driving the news: Ohio's tipping average was 20.7% in Q2 this year, ranking us third in the country, according to Toast.
Why it matters: Ohio's tipped minimum wage is only $4.65 an hour, making tips crucial for servers.
Of note: California is 50th, but the state requires servers to make the state minimum and has no tipped minimum wage.
- No. 1 West Virginia has a state tipped minimum wage of $2.62 an hour.
