New study shows Ohio is third-best in U.S. at tipping

Mary Jane Sanese

Data: Toast; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios

When Ohioans eat out — and we are more often these days — we're among the most generous in the country.

📉 Driving the news: Ohio's tipping average was 20.7% in Q2 this year, ranking us third in the country, according to Toast.

Why it matters: Ohio's tipped minimum wage is only $4.65 an hour, making tips crucial for servers.

Of note: California is 50th, but the state requires servers to make the state minimum and has no tipped minimum wage.

  • No. 1 West Virginia has a state tipped minimum wage of $2.62 an hour.
