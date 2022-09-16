😎 What to do this weekend
😱 Prepare for scares at the return of Zombiezi Bay at the Columbus Zoo.
- 6pm-midnight Friday and Saturday. Frights through Oct. 30. $29.
🎨 Appreciate the natural world at the opening night of "The Earth is US: Forging a New Relationship," a new exhibit at the Columbus Cultural Arts Center.
- 6-8pm Friday. Free!
👩👩👧 Celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Columbus Women & Girls' Fest with live music and children's activities.
- Saturday from noon-4pm at MPACC Box Park and 6-8:30pm at Lincoln Theatre. Free! Pre-registration required.
🍺 Sample over 100 craft and non-alcoholic beers at BrewDog’s Annual General Mayhem party, with performances by Alkaline Trio, Foxy Shazam and White Reaper.
- 2pm Saturday. $40.
🔥 Warm up with a glassblowing demonstration at Franklin Park Conservatory, featuring Netflix's "Blown Away" contestants Minhi England and John Sharvin.
- Noon-3pm Sunday. Included with conservatory admission, $15-22. Kids 2 and under free!
