47 mins ago - Things to Do

😎 What to do this weekend

Tyler Buchanan
Illustration of the party emoji in the shape of Ohio.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

😱 Prepare for scares at the return of Zombiezi Bay at the Columbus Zoo.

  • 6pm-midnight Friday and Saturday. Frights through Oct. 30. $29.

🎨 Appreciate the natural world at the opening night of "The Earth is US: Forging a New Relationship," a new exhibit at the Columbus Cultural Arts Center.

  • 6-8pm Friday. Free!

👩‍👩‍👧 Celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Columbus Women & Girls' Fest with live music and children's activities.

🍺 Sample over 100 craft and non-alcoholic beers at BrewDog’s Annual General Mayhem party, with performances by Alkaline Trio, Foxy Shazam and White Reaper.

  • 2pm Saturday. $40.

🔥 Warm up with a glassblowing demonstration at Franklin Park Conservatory, featuring Netflix's "Blown Away" contestants Minhi England and John Sharvin.

  • Noon-3pm Sunday. Included with conservatory admission, $15-22. Kids 2 and under free!
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more