😎 What to do this weekend

😱 Prepare for scares at the return of Zombiezi Bay at the Columbus Zoo.

6pm-midnight Friday and Saturday. Frights through Oct. 30. $29.

🎨 Appreciate the natural world at the opening night of "The Earth is US: Forging a New Relationship," a new exhibit at the Columbus Cultural Arts Center.

6-8pm Friday. Free!

👩‍👩‍👧 Celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Columbus Women & Girls' Fest with live music and children's activities.

Saturday from noon-4pm at MPACC Box Park and 6-8:30pm at Lincoln Theatre. Free! Pre-registration required.

🍺 Sample over 100 craft and non-alcoholic beers at BrewDog’s Annual General Mayhem party, with performances by Alkaline Trio, Foxy Shazam and White Reaper.

2pm Saturday. $40.

🔥 Warm up with a glassblowing demonstration at Franklin Park Conservatory, featuring Netflix's "Blown Away" contestants Minhi England and John Sharvin.