🎨 Take a trip to "Banksyland"

An immersive exhibition of the world's most elusive and infamous street artist, Banksy, is coming to Columbus.

The intrigue: No one has ever been able to confirm the identity of the artist, based in England, whose political activism has heavily influenced their witty public artwork.

Details: The tour takes a page out of the street artists' playbook by showcasing Banksy's work without permission.

It includes never-before-seen, privately owned, authenticated pieces and reproductions from their lengthy career.

If you go: Tickets to the exhibition at 589 W. Nationwide Blvd. have scheduled time slots from 12pm-8pm, Friday-Sunday.