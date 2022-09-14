1 hour ago - Things to Do
🎨 Take a trip to "Banksyland"
An immersive exhibition of the world's most elusive and infamous street artist, Banksy, is coming to Columbus.
The intrigue: No one has ever been able to confirm the identity of the artist, based in England, whose political activism has heavily influenced their witty public artwork.
Details: The tour takes a page out of the street artists' playbook by showcasing Banksy's work without permission.
- It includes never-before-seen, privately owned, authenticated pieces and reproductions from their lengthy career.
If you go: Tickets to the exhibition at 589 W. Nationwide Blvd. have scheduled time slots from 12pm-8pm, Friday-Sunday.
- VIP tickets: $59 includes a poster, all-day access and audio tour.
- Student tickets are $22 and general admission cost $29.
