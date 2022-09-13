⚾ Time is running out to catch a Clippers game

The Clippers return to action tonight for the team's second-to-last week of homestands.

With 10 games left on the schedule, here are two reasons you should head to 330 Huntington Park Lane:

For the baseball

The Clips enter today with a 78-55 record, just a few games behind Nashville for first in the division.

The top team plays the other International League divisional winner in a one-game championship.

Also, you will almost certainly watch a future Cleveland Guardian take the field.

Consider this: The Clippers lineup last Sept. 14 featured four consecutive hitters who debuted with Cleveland this season.

And that doesn't include Steven Kwan, a 5-foot-9 defensive wizard lighting it up at Progressive Field.

⚾ Tyler's pro tip: Check out catcher Bo Naylor while you still can. He hits the snot out of the ball.

Impress your friends by pointing out that his older brother, Josh, already plays for the Guardians.

For everything else

If a ticket as low as $8 isn't enough of a bargain, the team's last two homestands offer plenty of promotions.

Four Dime-a-Dog nights remain: tonight and Sept. 26-28.

Tomorrow is Puppypalooza, when you can bring a furry pal to the ballpark and participate in a pregame parade.

Thursday tickets are discounted with a college ID.

Friday has $5 beer and wine.

☀️ Plus, this week's forecast calls for perfect baseball weather.

🦒 Alissa's pro tip: The ZOOperstars, hilarious inflatable mascots from "America's Got Talent," are making an appearance Friday. If you're lucky, you might spot Ken Giraffey Jr. or LeBronco James!