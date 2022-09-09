What to do this weekend

🛠️ Plan your next project at the Columbus Dispatch Fall Home & Garden Show at the Ohio Expo Center.

11am-6pm today-Sunday. Free! $5 parking.

🐝 See what the buzz is about at the Lithopolis Honeyfest.

3-7pm tonight, 10am-7pm Saturday. Free!

🇩🇪 Break out the lederhosen and beer steins for Columbus Oktoberfest at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

5pm-midnight tonight, noon-midnight Saturday, noon-8pm Sunday. Free! $10 parking.

🖼️ Support a local art gallery at 934 Fest in Milo-Grogan, featuring music, vendors and kids' activities.

7-11pm tonight, 1-11pm Saturday, 1-7pm Sunday. Free!

🧑‍🚒 Celebrate firefighters at the Ohio Fire Marshal Festival, featuring a helicopter landing, K-9 and safety demonstrations, food trucks and kids' activities.

10am-3pm Saturday. 8895 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg. Free!

🍾 Sample local drinks at the Columbus Bottle & Barrel Fest in Powell — and watch OSU take on Arkansas State on a 10-foot projector screen!

11am-7pm Saturday. $25, includes 10 drink samples.

👟 Buy, sell and trade rare kicks at the Sneaker Freaks expo at the Ohio Expo Center.

1-6pm Saturday. $20. $5 parking.

🪖 Explore a museum, with two offering free admission on Sunday to recognize Sept. 11.