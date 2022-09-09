18 mins ago - Business

Gas prices dropping in Ohio

We're feeling less pain at the pump these days — and prices could keep improving.

Driving the news: Gas prices fell for the 11th straight week ahead of Labor Day weekend and are expected to continue their downward trend into the fall, Axios' Ivana Saric writes.

Zoom out: The national average was $3.75 per gallon yesterday, according to AAA.

  • That's down about 30 cents from a month ago.

Zoom in: The average in Columbus is $3.56, a little less than the $3.59 statewide average.

  • Our local prices have been holding steady for about a month.

Yes, but: They're still up about 54 cents from a year ago, so full normalcy is still to come.

