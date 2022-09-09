18 mins ago - Business
Gas prices dropping in Ohio
We're feeling less pain at the pump these days — and prices could keep improving.
Driving the news: Gas prices fell for the 11th straight week ahead of Labor Day weekend and are expected to continue their downward trend into the fall, Axios' Ivana Saric writes.
Zoom out: The national average was $3.75 per gallon yesterday, according to AAA.
- That's down about 30 cents from a month ago.
Zoom in: The average in Columbus is $3.56, a little less than the $3.59 statewide average.
- Our local prices have been holding steady for about a month.
Yes, but: They're still up about 54 cents from a year ago, so full normalcy is still to come.
