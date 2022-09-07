51 mins ago - Things to Do

🐶 Where your dog can swim

Tyler Buchanan
A dog swimming in a pool while carrying a frisbee in its mouth.
Photo: Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Summer pool season is wrapping up, but there are still opportunities for doggos to take a dip.

Be smart: Make sure to bring up-to-date vaccination and license records. Most pools require them for your pooch to enter.

  • Life jackets are recommended if your dog is inexperienced in water.
  • Consider leaving more aggressive pups at home.

Groveport Aquatic Center Thursday, Sept. 8.

  • 6-8pm. $3.

Highlands Park Aquatic Center (Westerville) Saturday, Sept. 10.

  • Under 25 pounds 11am-noon, all dogs noon-2pm. $5.

Hunter Ridge Pool (Gahanna) Sunday, Sept. 13.

  • Under 25 pounds 1-2pm, over 25 pounds 2-4 pm. $5.

Worthington Pools Tuesday, Sept. 15.

  • Under 45 pounds 5-6pm, over 45 pounds 6-7 pm. $7.
  • Doggy swim lessons offered Sept. 13 and 14, 4-7pm. $50 for 30 minutes.
