51 mins ago - Things to Do
🐶 Where your dog can swim
Summer pool season is wrapping up, but there are still opportunities for doggos to take a dip.
Be smart: Make sure to bring up-to-date vaccination and license records. Most pools require them for your pooch to enter.
- Life jackets are recommended if your dog is inexperienced in water.
- Consider leaving more aggressive pups at home.
Groveport Aquatic Center — Thursday, Sept. 8.
- 6-8pm. $3.
Highlands Park Aquatic Center (Westerville) — Saturday, Sept. 10.
- Under 25 pounds 11am-noon, all dogs noon-2pm. $5.
Hunter Ridge Pool (Gahanna) — Sunday, Sept. 13.
- Under 25 pounds 1-2pm, over 25 pounds 2-4 pm. $5.
Worthington Pools — Tuesday, Sept. 15.
- Under 45 pounds 5-6pm, over 45 pounds 6-7 pm. $7.
- Doggy swim lessons offered Sept. 13 and 14, 4-7pm. $50 for 30 minutes.
