Summer pool season is wrapping up, but there are still opportunities for doggos to take a dip.

Be smart: Make sure to bring up-to-date vaccination and license records. Most pools require them for your pooch to enter.

Life jackets are recommended if your dog is inexperienced in water.

Consider leaving more aggressive pups at home.

Groveport Aquatic Center — Thursday, Sept. 8.

6-8pm. $3.

Highlands Park Aquatic Center (Westerville) — Saturday, Sept. 10.

Under 25 pounds 11am-noon, all dogs noon-2pm. $5.

Hunter Ridge Pool (Gahanna) — Sunday, Sept. 13.

Under 25 pounds 1-2pm, over 25 pounds 2-4 pm. $5.

Worthington Pools — Tuesday, Sept. 15.