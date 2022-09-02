🍟 Try eccentric zucchini dishes at Zucchinifest at Fortress Obetz, including egg rolls, brownies, fries and funnel cakes.

5-11pm tonight; 11am-11pm Saturday, Sunday; 12-6pm Monday. Free!

🇬🇷 Visit Greece at the Columbus Greek Festival at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

11am-11pm tonight, Saturday; noon-11pm Sunday; 11am-5pm Monday. $5 adults, $4 seniors (weekend pass). Kids 12 and under free!

🏝️ Head to the islands at the Columbus Caribbean Festival.

11am-10pm Saturday and Sunday at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard. $10. Kids 10 and under free!

🎥 Watch a movie for just $3 on National Cinema Day, with local theaters and chains like AMC and Cinemark participating.

All day Saturday. Find a participating theater.

🇺🇸 Celebrate what organizers call the oldest and largest Labor Day Festival in Ohio at the 100th annual Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival.

Noon-11pm Saturday, 10:30am-11pm Sunday, 10:30am-6pm Monday. Free!

⚾ Have some good old-fashioned fun at the Ohio History Center's Ohio Cup Vintage Base Ball Festival, with over 25 vintage teams competing.