Columbus is Airbnb's top Labor Day destination

Alissa Widman Neese
An aerial shot of Ohio Stadium as the Ohio State University Marching Band performs Script Ohio
The Ohio State University Marching Band's "Script Ohio" at a season opener. Photo: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

This holiday weekend is going to be busy in Buckeye Country.

What's happening: Columbus is the top trending Airbnb destination for Labor Day travelers in the U.S., the rental company says.

What they found: Airbnb analyzed reservations made by travelers for Sept. 2-5, booked between Jan. 1 and June 30.

🤔 Between the lines: There's some big game going on, right?

The intrigue: We're making the Midwest proud. None of our neighbors made the Top 10.

