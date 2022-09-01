Columbus is Airbnb's top Labor Day destination

This holiday weekend is going to be busy in Buckeye Country.

What's happening: Columbus is the top trending Airbnb destination for Labor Day travelers in the U.S., the rental company says.

What they found: Airbnb analyzed reservations made by travelers for Sept. 2-5, booked between Jan. 1 and June 30.

Last year, Labor Day weekend was the company's busiest of the year.

🤔 Between the lines: There's some big game going on, right?

The intrigue: We're making the Midwest proud. None of our neighbors made the Top 10.