1 hour ago - Business
Ohio's fastest-growing companies
Ohio is home to 135 of the nation's fastest-growing companies, according to the latest Inc. 5000 list.
- The list highlights businesses that experienced significant revenue growth from 2018–2021.
Why it matters: The dozens in Columbus' metro area showcase our diverse and rapidly growing industries, from real estate and tech to insurance and health care.
- The list includes familiar names like Lower mortgage company — the Crew stadium's namesake — and Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams.
- A total of 34 Central Ohio businesses created $1.5 billion in combined revenue over that period.
👀 One eye-popping stat: They and 101 other Ohio companies on the Inc. 5000 list added more than 34,000 jobs in those three years — or nearly the entire population of Upper Arlington.
😎 Of note: Axios made the list at No. 2,227. We grew by 264% between 2018 and 2021.
- Just sayin'.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.