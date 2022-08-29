Ohio is home to 135 of the nation's fastest-growing companies, according to the latest Inc. 5000 list.

The list highlights businesses that experienced significant revenue growth from 2018–2021.

Why it matters: The dozens in Columbus' metro area showcase our diverse and rapidly growing industries, from real estate and tech to insurance and health care.

The list includes familiar names like Lower mortgage company — the Crew stadium's namesake — and Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams.

A total of 34 Central Ohio businesses created $1.5 billion in combined revenue over that period.

👀 One eye-popping stat: They and 101 other Ohio companies on the Inc. 5000 list added more than 34,000 jobs in those three years — or nearly the entire population of Upper Arlington.

😎 Of note: Axios made the list at No. 2,227. We grew by 264% between 2018 and 2021.