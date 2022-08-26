What to do this weekend

🎵 Enjoy live music by Lorde, Duran Duran, the Lumineers and 30 other acts at Wonderbus.

6-10pm tonight, noon-9:30pm Saturday, noon-9pm Sunday at The Lawn at CAS. $109 daily, $179 two-day or $219 weekend pass. Parking $35.

🌼 View animal-themed gardens during "Topiary Takeover" at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

10am-5pm daily. $15-22.

🖌 Celebrate the life and work of "Peanuts" cartoonist Charles M. Schulz at the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum.

1-5pm daily (Wednesdays through Sundays) until Oct. 23. Free!

🐶 Have a doggone good time exploring trails and lakes with your pooch during Wagfest at Prairie Oaks Metro Park's Darby Bend Lake area.

10-4pm, Saturday. Free!

🍺 Soak in the waning days of summer with live music, vendors and Taft's beer at Broad Street Block Party & Market, 440 W. Broad St.