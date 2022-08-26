A local husband and wife are turning music lovers into lifesavers at festivals nationwide.

The big picture: South Siders William Perry and Ingela Travers-Hayward founded nonprofit This Must Be The Place this year with a goal of preventing drug overdoses through the arts.

Their first project: distributing 10,000 doses of free naloxone nasal spray, which quickly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Why it matters: Overdose deaths have soared to record highs nationwide, fueled by an influx of fentanyl.

Over 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2021 — more than any other year on record, per the National Center for Health Statistics.

More naloxone on hand means more chances to save a life.

What's happening: Perry and Travers-Hayward, along with their corgi mascot MarMar, have a booth at this weekend's WonderBus Music & Arts Festival. They'll have over 1,500 doses on hand to distribute for free.

The two educate festival attendees on how to administer naloxone and spot overdose signs.

Their nine-stop 2022 tour finishes at Burning Man in Nevada over Labor Day Weekend.

How it works: The nonprofit obtains reversal drugs through donations and health departments, including Ohio's Project DAWN.

Their broader goal is to eliminate barriers like cost, transportation and stigma that might keep people from obtaining naloxone themselves from a pharmacy or health department.

Context: The mission strikes a personal chord with Perry, a rehabilitation counselor who overcame addiction and watched friends die from it.

He now takes comfort in receiving messages from concertgoers who later reversed overdoses, including one who described reviving a stranger in a park.

What they're saying: "I couldn't do anything about those situations, but now I have the experience and the knowhow to help other people not have to go through it," Perry tells Axios.

"It's our belief that everyone should be walking around with this stuff," Travers-Hayward says.

What's next: The hope is to someday expand This Must Be The Place to chapters nationwide.