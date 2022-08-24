1 hour ago - Things to Do

Columbus Makes Art Passport challenge returns

Tyler Buchanan
A Columbus "art passport" next to an art school's large sculpture of the word "ART."
The 2021 art passport, seen on the Columbus College of Art & Design campus. Photo: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

Good news, esthetes: The Columbus Makes Art Passport challenge has returned for a second year.

How it works: The program technically begins a week from tomorrow, but you can get a head start by picking up a passport booklet at 17 participating stops citywide.

From Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, visit various art galleries, shops and museums to collect passport stickers that can be redeemed for prizes.

The intrigue: Even the stickers feature original designs by nearly two-dozen Columbus-based artists.

💭 Tyler's thought bubble: I had fun touring art exhibits and collecting stickers at the Columbus Metropolitan Library and Columbus College of Art & Design last fall.

