Columbus Makes Art Passport challenge returns

Good news, esthetes: The Columbus Makes Art Passport challenge has returned for a second year.

How it works: The program technically begins a week from tomorrow, but you can get a head start by picking up a passport booklet at 17 participating stops citywide.

From Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, visit various art galleries, shops and museums to collect passport stickers that can be redeemed for prizes.

The intrigue: Even the stickers feature original designs by nearly two-dozen Columbus-based artists.

💭 Tyler's thought bubble: I had fun touring art exhibits and collecting stickers at the Columbus Metropolitan Library and Columbus College of Art & Design last fall.