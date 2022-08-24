Columbus Makes Art Passport challenge returns
Good news, esthetes: The Columbus Makes Art Passport challenge has returned for a second year.
How it works: The program technically begins a week from tomorrow, but you can get a head start by picking up a passport booklet at 17 participating stops citywide.
From Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, visit various art galleries, shops and museums to collect passport stickers that can be redeemed for prizes.
The intrigue: Even the stickers feature original designs by nearly two-dozen Columbus-based artists.
💭 Tyler's thought bubble: I had fun touring art exhibits and collecting stickers at the Columbus Metropolitan Library and Columbus College of Art & Design last fall.
