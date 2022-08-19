16 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend

Alissa Widman Neese
🍴 Feast from over 50 vendors during the Columbus Food Truck Festival at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard.

  • 4-11pm tonight, 11am-11pm Saturday, noon-7pm Sunday. $5 daily or $10 weekend pass.

⚾ Watch an interstate rivalry as the Clippers play the Mud Hens at Huntington Park. Promotions include meet-and-greets with Spider-Man and Kate Flannery, otherwise known as Meredith from "The Office."

  • 7:05pm tonight and Saturday (with fireworks!), 4:05pm Sunday. $8-21.

🕵️ Explore the seedy side of history at Crime & Corruption at Ohio Village, with family-friendly activities linked to our state's criminal past.

  • 10am-5pm Saturday, Sunday. $7-13. Kids 3 and under free!

🎉 Kick off a new tradition with CBUS Soul Fest, a celebration of Black culture, music and history at Bicentennial Park.

  • 11am-11pm Saturday. Free!

🛍️ Search for timeless treasures at Ohio Vintage Fest, featuring over 100 vendors at the Ohio Expo Center.

  • Noon-6pm Saturday. $5, plus $5 parking. Kids under 12 free!
