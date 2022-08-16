22 mins ago - Politics
The Franklin County ballot issues affecting your wallet
All politics is local, the saying goes, and nothing's more local than the ballot items' impact on your communities and schools.
Driving the news: The Franklin County Board of Elections published a list of issues filed for the November General Election. (Yes, it's always election season in Ohio.)
Here's what caught our eye:
🏫 New Columbus schools?
- A $680 million bond would pay for 10 new buildings by 2029, the district's first such tax increase in 14 years.
- A 4.7-mill tax levy would fund capital needs like bus improvements. What you'd pay.
- Other levy proposals were filed by the Madison-Plains, New Albany-Plain, Pickerington, Upper Arlington and Worthington school districts.
💵 Wide-ranging Columbus investments
- Five separate bond packages totaling $1.5 billion would pay for investments in health programs, infrastructure, affordable housing, parks projects and more.
🧓 Funding for seniors
- All Franklin County voters will decide on a tax levy renewal benefitting senior citizens.
- Other local issues include electric aggregation programs in Hilliard and Marble Cliff, a police levy in Franklin Twp. and a levy for village expenses in Minerva Park.
❌ No more self-dealing initiatives
- Columbus' ballot will feature three charter amendments, most notably one cracking down on the citizen initiative process — in direct response to last year's failed Issue 7 campaign.
- Reynoldsburg also has a half-dozen charter amendments on the ballot related to its city government.
