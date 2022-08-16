22 mins ago - Politics

The Franklin County ballot issues affecting your wallet

Tyler Buchanan
Illustration of Columbus City Hall with lines radiating from it.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

All politics is local, the saying goes, and nothing's more local than the ballot items' impact on your communities and schools.

Driving the news: The Franklin County Board of Elections published a list of issues filed for the November General Election. (Yes, it's always election season in Ohio.)

Here's what caught our eye:

🏫 New Columbus schools?

  • A $680 million bond would pay for 10 new buildings by 2029, the district's first such tax increase in 14 years.
  • A 4.7-mill tax levy would fund capital needs like bus improvements. What you'd pay.
  • Other levy proposals were filed by the Madison-Plains, New Albany-Plain, Pickerington, Upper Arlington and Worthington school districts.

💵 Wide-ranging Columbus investments

  • Five separate bond packages totaling $1.5 billion would pay for investments in health programs, infrastructure, affordable housing, parks projects and more.

🧓 Funding for seniors

  • All Franklin County voters will decide on a tax levy renewal benefitting senior citizens.
  • Other local issues include electric aggregation programs in Hilliard and Marble Cliff, a police levy in Franklin Twp. and a levy for village expenses in Minerva Park.

No more self-dealing initiatives

  • Columbus' ballot will feature three charter amendments, most notably one cracking down on the citizen initiative process in direct response to last year's failed Issue 7 campaign.
  • Reynoldsburg also has a half-dozen charter amendments on the ballot related to its city government.
