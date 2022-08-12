What to do this weekend

🎈 Have high-flying fun at the All Ohio Balloon Festival at the Union County Airport.

4-9pm today ($30, includes Saturday admission), 2-9pm Saturday ($11).

🏮 Geek out at Matsuricon, an anime and gaming convention at Hyatt Regency Columbus.

Register at the door 9am-10pm today ($50) and Saturday ($60), 9am-2pm Sunday ($30). Cash only.

💃 Celebrate family and community at Festival Latino at Genoa Park, with music, food, fashion, art and dance from the heart of Latin America.

11am-8pm Saturday, Sunday. Free!

🍺 Drink up at Columbus Summer Beerfest at Kemba Live! — 25 samples included with admission.

2-5pm or 8-11pm Saturday. $45 now, $55 day of.

🥃 Or check out Tequila Fest at Gravity — 12 samples and two tacos included.

4-10pm Saturday. $50.

📚 Find a new favorite book at the Mid-Ohio Indie Author Book Expo at the Elks Lodge in Grove City.