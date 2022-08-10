Ohio State No. 2 in preseason coaches poll

Data: USA Today; Chart: Axios Visuals

Ohio State ranks No. 2 on the preseason USA Today coaches poll, Axios' Kendall Baker writes.

🤭 How embarrassing: Michigan is allll the way down at No. 6.

The big picture: This is the seventh time in 13 years Alabama begins the season at No. 1 in the coaches poll.

Alabama received 54 of 66 first-place votes, while Ohio State earned five.

No. 3 Georgia, the defending national champion, received six.

What's next: The more official AP poll comes out next week, and the Buckeyes open their season against No. 5 Notre Dame on Sept. 3.