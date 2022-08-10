2 hours ago - Sports
Ohio State No. 2 in preseason coaches poll
Ohio State ranks No. 2 on the preseason USA Today coaches poll, Axios' Kendall Baker writes.
🤭 How embarrassing: Michigan is allll the way down at No. 6.
The big picture: This is the seventh time in 13 years Alabama begins the season at No. 1 in the coaches poll.
- Alabama received 54 of 66 first-place votes, while Ohio State earned five.
- No. 3 Georgia, the defending national champion, received six.
What's next: The more official AP poll comes out next week, and the Buckeyes open their season against No. 5 Notre Dame on Sept. 3.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.