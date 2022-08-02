If you're not sweating out today's election results, you'll at least be sweating while casting a ballot.

Today's high is over 20 degrees warmer than the average Statehouse Election Day temp since 2010.

Driving the news: The weather helps showcase the unusual nature of today's special primary for the state legislature.

Ohio is spending $20 million to hold this election because redistricting tomfoolery kept Statehouse races off the earlier primary election in May.

What to know: Polls are open between 6:30am-7:30pm.

Be smart: Many of today's races are uncontested. Viewing your sample ballot might save you a trip.

That is, unless you really want an "I Voted" sticker.

What we're watching: Here are the stakes for today's election and some political storylines worth keeping an eye on:

⬇ Turnout will likely be abysmal. There's a reason important elections are not typically held in the summer — Ohioans are busy enjoying well-earned vacations, gobbling fair food and gearing up for school.

The recent low-water mark for primary election turnout was 17% in 2014. It's possible today's will be lower.

🤢 Bad maps get a shot. The districts on today's ballot were illegally drawn by Republican mapmakers to benefit GOP candidates, the state Supreme Court twice ruled.

Nevertheless, federal judges imposed these unconstitutional maps on voters.

They're only supposed to be used in 2022. A redistricting commission is still tasked with drawing fair maps for 2024 and beyond.

🐘 Will Democrats cut into GOP supermajorities? Republicans currently hold 75% of Senate and 65% of House seats, enough to pass legislation without any Democratic support and override vetoes from the governor.