🎸 Enjoy smokin' blues and sizzlin' ribs at Canal Winchester Blues & Rib Fest.
- 5-11pm tonight, noon-11pm Saturday. Free!
🎶 Sing along to "The Sound of Music" at the Alum Creek Park North Amphitheater in Westerville.
- 7pm tonight, Saturday. $15.
🎺 Get excited for Buckeye football at a Columbus Commons concert with the Columbus Symphony and the OSU Marching Band. Just 36 days till kickoff!
- 8pm tonight, Saturday. $35 adults, $10 kids 3-12. Kids 2 and under free!
🍽️ Celebrate The Big Green Egg at The Ohio Eggfest, a food festival at Fortress Obetz focused entirely on "the greatest charcoal-based invention in culinary history."
- 10:30am-4pm Saturday. $30. Kids 10 and under free!
🚣 Try canoeing or kayaking at Paddlefest at Prairie Oaks Metro Park. Over 60 boats available for public use — first come, first served.
- 11am-4pm Saturday. Free!
🌊 Sip bubbly brews at Seltzerland, featuring live music, swag and 100 hard seltzer flavors to sample at Lower.com Field's plaza.
- 1:30-4pm and 5:30-8pm Saturday. $39.
🎉 Attend a block party at 400 West Rich benefiting This Must Be the Place, a nonprofit that distributes free Narcan.
- 4-9pm Saturday. Free!
🎵 Catch a concert at the Ohio State Fair and mark your calendar for next week's shows. Tickets include fair admission.
- Nelly with special guest Breland, 7pm Saturday, $35.
- Dru Hill & Raheem DeVaugh, 7:30pm Sunday, $30.
