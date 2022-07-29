🎸 Enjoy smokin' blues and sizzlin' ribs at Canal Winchester Blues & Rib Fest.

5-11pm tonight, noon-11pm Saturday. Free!

🎶 Sing along to "The Sound of Music" at the Alum Creek Park North Amphitheater in Westerville.

7pm tonight, Saturday. $15.

🎺 Get excited for Buckeye football at a Columbus Commons concert with the Columbus Symphony and the OSU Marching Band. Just 36 days till kickoff!

8pm tonight, Saturday. $35 adults, $10 kids 3-12. Kids 2 and under free!

🍽️ Celebrate The Big Green Egg at The Ohio Eggfest, a food festival at Fortress Obetz focused entirely on "the greatest charcoal-based invention in culinary history."

10:30am-4pm Saturday. $30. Kids 10 and under free!

🚣 Try canoeing or kayaking at Paddlefest at Prairie Oaks Metro Park. Over 60 boats available for public use — first come, first served.

11am-4pm Saturday. Free!

🌊 Sip bubbly brews at Seltzerland, featuring live music, swag and 100 hard seltzer flavors to sample at Lower.com Field's plaza.

1:30-4pm and 5:30-8pm Saturday. $39.

🎉 Attend a block party at 400 West Rich benefiting This Must Be the Place, a nonprofit that distributes free Narcan.

4-9pm Saturday. Free!

🎵 Catch a concert at the Ohio State Fair and mark your calendar for next week's shows. Tickets include fair admission.