What to do in Columbus this weekend

🍖 Feast on hot barbecue and listen to cool jazz at Bicentennial Park's Jazz & Rib Fest.

11am-11pm today, Saturday. 11am-8:30pm Sunday. Free!

🎸 Don't stop believin' — see "Rock of Ages" debut this weekend at the Short North Stage.

7pm today and Saturday, 2pm Sunday. $46-56, through Aug. 14.

🍷 Savor a chardonnay or mellow out with a merlot at the Columbus Summer Wine Festival on Whitehall's Kelley Green.

2pm-7pm Saturday. $35, includes 10 tasting tickets.

⚽ See if the Crew can extend their unbeaten streak as they face the New England Revolution.

7:30pm Saturday. $43-99.

🎵 Come together for a tribute to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones at Natalie's Grandview, benefiting Easterseals.

8pm Saturday. $15.

🤠 Grab your cowboy hat and pack the 'Shoe for Buckeye Country Superfest featuring headliner Luke Combs.

3:30pm Saturday. $55-255.

Bonus: A pre-party with "The Voice'' alum Corey Kent starts at 7pm tonight at Newport Music Hall. $15.

🎡 Reminder: Don't forget to check out the entertainment at the Franklin County Fair, including these highlights we wrote about earlier in the week.