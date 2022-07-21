1 hour ago - News
CNBC Rankings: Ohio is No. 15 for business
Ohio is still among the top states in which to do business, new rankings from CNBC show.
Driving the news: We came in 15th on the 2022 list of the best states for business, down from 10th last year.
- Our neighbor up north ranked No. 16. Take that, Michigan.
Details: Ohio received high marks for infrastructure and ease of shipping goods by air, road, waterway and rail.
- We also earned bonus points for prioritizing tech innovation, having a low cost of living and offering ample tax incentives to businesses like Intel.
Yes, but: Our business regulations are seen as burdensome and we trail other states in workers with STEM backgrounds.
- We also fared poorly in the life, health and inclusion category, which measured discrimination protections, voting rights laws, health care quality and crime rates.
The bottom line: Ohio can be proud to be in the top one-third of states, but the rankings show we still have ground to make up to remain competitive.
