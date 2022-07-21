Ohio is still among the top states in which to do business, new rankings from CNBC show.

Driving the news: We came in 15th on the 2022 list of the best states for business, down from 10th last year.

Our neighbor up north ranked No. 16. Take that, Michigan.

Details: Ohio received high marks for infrastructure and ease of shipping goods by air, road, waterway and rail.

We also earned bonus points for prioritizing tech innovation, having a low cost of living and offering ample tax incentives to businesses like Intel.

Yes, but: Our business regulations are seen as burdensome and we trail other states in workers with STEM backgrounds.

We also fared poorly in the life, health and inclusion category, which measured discrimination protections, voting rights laws, health care quality and crime rates.

The bottom line: Ohio can be proud to be in the top one-third of states, but the rankings show we still have ground to make up to remain competitive.