National Hot Dog Day deals in Central Ohio

Let's be frank — there's never a bad day to enjoy an all-American classic.

But today you have an extra excuse to indulge, because businesses nationwide are offering delicious deals to celebrate National Hot Dog Day, Axios' Kelly Tyko reports.

Local options for a frankfurter fix include:

Tasty Dawg downtown. Order any combo online and use promo code HOTDOGMONTH to get a second combo half-off.

Weenie Wonder in Dublin's Bridge Park has a buy one, get one free deal.

Myungrang Hot Dog in the Short North. No deals to note, but it's worth it to pay full price for these over-the-top Korean-style corn dogs.

Unfortunately, hot dog dynasty Dirty Franks is closed for maintenance this week — inconceivable, we know — but you can still hit up the Hollywood Casino location.