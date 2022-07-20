13 mins ago - Food and Drink
National Hot Dog Day deals in Central Ohio
Let's be frank — there's never a bad day to enjoy an all-American classic.
- But today you have an extra excuse to indulge, because businesses nationwide are offering delicious deals to celebrate National Hot Dog Day, Axios' Kelly Tyko reports.
Local options for a frankfurter fix include:
- Tasty Dawg downtown. Order any combo online and use promo code HOTDOGMONTH to get a second combo half-off.
- Weenie Wonder in Dublin's Bridge Park has a buy one, get one free deal.
- Myungrang Hot Dog in the Short North. No deals to note, but it's worth it to pay full price for these over-the-top Korean-style corn dogs.
Unfortunately, hot dog dynasty Dirty Franks is closed for maintenance this week — inconceivable, we know — but you can still hit up the Hollywood Casino location.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.