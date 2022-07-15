What to do in Columbus this weekend

🌳 Help open a new plaza connecting the Columbus Metropolitan Library's main branch and Topiary Park with a reception featuring food trucks, beer, trivia, karaoke and prizes.

5-8pm tonight. Free!

🌃 Sip and stroll at the North Market's Night Market with local vendors and live music.

6-9pm tonight. Free!

🎭 Support aspiring playwrights at MadLab's Young Writers Short Play Festival showcasing seven plays written by high schoolers.

8pm Fridays and Saturdays, plus 3pm Sundays through the rest of July. $13-18.

🎥 Watch "The Karate Kid" outdoors at the Columbus Museum of Art. Bring a chair or blanket!

9-11pm tonight. Free!

🔥 Hell is Real: Cheer on the Crew against FC Cincinnati — but first, read the origin story of the heated rivalry's name.

Odds are you'll see new forward Cucho Hernandez score, as he's already netted three goals in his first two games for Columbus.

7:30pm Saturday, $80-123. Tickets.

Plus, a free Crew Fest block party from 11am-3pm.

🎵 Listen to a Tom Petty tribute at Worthington's Concerts on the Green, or mark your calendar for another show later this summer.