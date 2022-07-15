13 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do in Columbus this weekend

Alissa Widman Neese
A Crew fan celebrates behind a "hell is real" sign
The "Hell is Real" rivalry between the Crew and Cincinnati is Saturday. Photo: Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

🌳 Help open a new plaza connecting the Columbus Metropolitan Library's main branch and Topiary Park with a reception featuring food trucks, beer, trivia, karaoke and prizes.

  • 5-8pm tonight. Free!

🌃 Sip and stroll at the North Market's Night Market with local vendors and live music.

  • 6-9pm tonight. Free!

🎭 Support aspiring playwrights at MadLab's Young Writers Short Play Festival showcasing seven plays written by high schoolers.

  • 8pm Fridays and Saturdays, plus 3pm Sundays through the rest of July. $13-18.

🎥 Watch "The Karate Kid" outdoors at the Columbus Museum of Art. Bring a chair or blanket!

  • 9-11pm tonight. Free!

🔥 Hell is Real: Cheer on the Crew against FC Cincinnati — but first, read the origin story of the heated rivalry's name.

🎵 Listen to a Tom Petty tribute at Worthington's Concerts on the Green, or mark your calendar for another show later this summer.

  • 7pm every Sunday. Free!
