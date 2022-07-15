What to do in Columbus this weekend
🌳 Help open a new plaza connecting the Columbus Metropolitan Library's main branch and Topiary Park with a reception featuring food trucks, beer, trivia, karaoke and prizes.
- 5-8pm tonight. Free!
🌃 Sip and stroll at the North Market's Night Market with local vendors and live music.
- 6-9pm tonight. Free!
🎭 Support aspiring playwrights at MadLab's Young Writers Short Play Festival showcasing seven plays written by high schoolers.
- 8pm Fridays and Saturdays, plus 3pm Sundays through the rest of July. $13-18.
🎥 Watch "The Karate Kid" outdoors at the Columbus Museum of Art. Bring a chair or blanket!
- 9-11pm tonight. Free!
🔥 Hell is Real: Cheer on the Crew against FC Cincinnati — but first, read the origin story of the heated rivalry's name.
- Odds are you'll see new forward Cucho Hernandez score, as he's already netted three goals in his first two games for Columbus.
- 7:30pm Saturday, $80-123. Tickets.
- Plus, a free Crew Fest block party from 11am-3pm.
🎵 Listen to a Tom Petty tribute at Worthington's Concerts on the Green, or mark your calendar for another show later this summer.
- 7pm every Sunday. Free!
