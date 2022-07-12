24 hours ago - News

Study: Ohio cities are stressed out

Tyler Buchanan
A Cleveland Browns fan stands with hands on his head in frustration.
Cleveland is the most stressed city in the U.S., a new study finds, and we have a guess as to why. Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

We could really use a day at the beach.

Driving the news: Ohio's biggest communities are all among the most stressed cities in the U.S., a new WalletHub study finds.

What they did: Researchers tracked a variety of health, economic and social metrics to see what a city's residents have to worry about.

  • Factors like longer work days, bad traffic congestion, high child care costs and poor sleep schedules help ramp up the stress.

What they found: Columbus ranks as the 47th-most stressed city out of the 182 studied.

  • Believe it or not, that's much better than our Buckeye State counterparts.

By the numbers: Cleveland is No. 1, followed by Toledo (No. 10), Akron (No. 16) and Cincinnati (No. 21)

😬 Our thought bubble: Sorry, everybody. Axios Columbus writers are probably skewing our numbers.

  • Ohio's sports teams also aren't helping matters.
