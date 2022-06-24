What to do in Columbus this weekend

🍓 Have a berry good time at the London Strawberry Festival, including a car show, parade and sweet treats.

11am-10:30pm today, 9am-10:30pm Saturday. Downtown. Free!

☮️ Celebrate the return of ComFest in person at Goodale Park, just in time for the music and arts festival's 50th anniversary.

Noon-11pm today, 10am-10pm Saturday, 9:30am-8pm Sunday. Free!

🦁 Go on a safari with the Columbus Symphony at a Columbus Commons concert featuring animal-themed songs and creatures from the zoo. Popcorn included!

5:30pm tonight. $12 adults, $10 kids. Kids 2 and under free!

🎭 Watch the Actors' Theatre of Columbus perform "A Tale of Two Cities" at Schiller Park.

8pm tonight-Sunday. Free!

🛍️ Explore the Grandview Hop, an evening market with more than 100 vendors, food trucks and a beer garden.

5-9pm Saturday. Grandview Avenue, between First and Fifth avenues. Free!

🎵 They've still got it (the right stuff) — see New Kids on the Block, with Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue opening.