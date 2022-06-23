Data: NCSL; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

President Biden asked Congress yesterday to suspend the federal gas tax for three months and requested that states do the same amid soaring fuel prices, Axios' Hans Nichols reports.

Zoom in: It's unlikely Ohio will follow suit, as Gov. Mike DeWine has consistently opposed suspending or repealing the state's gas tax, per the Columbus Dispatch. The funds support highway and infrastructure projects.

Senate Republicans haven't made progress on their 2021 proposal to lower the state's gas tax by 10 cents for the next five years.

By the numbers: Ohio's tax is 38.5 cents per gallon for gas and 47 cents for diesel, both among the highest in the nation.

The federal tax is 18.4 cents for gas and 24.4 cents for diesel.

