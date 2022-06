This past weekend had lots to celebrate. Here are some of our favorite photos.

Dancers from Thiossane Institute and Goree Drum and Dance celebrate Saturday at the first-ever Juneteenth on the Ave, along Mount Vernon Avenue. Photo: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network

Kelsey Sheppard, and her daughter Ruby, 9, of North Ridgeville, near Cleveland, wait for the Pride March to start. Photo: Courtney Hergesheimer/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network

Rylee Slisher, 19, a student at Ohio State, watches the Pride March from a wall on High Street. Photo: Courtney Hergesheimer/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network

Candice Igeleke dances during the opening of the first-ever Juneteenth on the Ave. Photo: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network

Tyler Patterson plays chess in front of a mural during Juneteenth on the Ave. Photo: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network

A pride-themed Star Wars group at Saturday's march. Photo: Courtney Hergesheimer/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network