What to do in Columbus this weekend

🎷 Jam and jive at the Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival in Gahanna.

5-11pm tonight, 2-11pm Saturday, noon-5pm Sunday. $15 daily, $30 weekend pass.

📽️ Watch "The Godfather" on the big screen as CAPA's Summer Movie Series kicks off.

7:30pm tonight & Saturday, 2pm Sunday. $6.

🏳️‍🌈 Celebrate our LGBTQ+ community with the return of the Stonewall Columbus Pride March, stepping off downtown at Broad and High streets and traveling north to Goodale Park.

10:30am Saturday.

A community festival follows at the park, 11am-8pm. Free!

🎨 Browse local art at the Worthington Arts Festival, also back for the first time since 2019 at the Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center lawn.

9am-6pm Saturday, 11am-5pm Sunday. Free!

⚾ Play catch with dad or father figures in the Huntington Park outfield after a Father's Day baseball game (bring your own ball). The Clippers are home with promotions all weekend.

7:05pm tonight, 5:05pm Saturday, 1:05pm Sunday. $8-21.

🏌️‍♂️ Beat the heat by teeing off indoors at Topgolf, with walk-ins welcome and a few late-night reservations remaining on Father's Day.

10am-1am tonight, Saturday, 9am-midnight Sunday. $47 per hour.

🎣 Bonus idea: It's free to fish this weekend statewide — no license required!