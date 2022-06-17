1 hour ago - Sports

Cincinnati not selected as 2026 World Cup site

Tyler Buchanan
A sad Cincinnati Bengal fan sits alone in a stadium.
Womp womp. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohioans who want to see the world's top soccer stars play in person in 2026 will need to plan a road trip.

Driving the news: Cincinnati was not selected as one of 16 North American host sites for the World Cup, FIFA announced yesterday.

Why it matters: Being picked would have offered Ohio the chance to showcase its robust soccer culture and reap the economic benefits of hosting one of the biggest events in sports.

Details: The nearest host cities to Columbus will be Philadelphia and Toronto.

💭 Our thought bubble: Cincinnati was probably an underdog in this selection process, being one of the smallest metro areas among the hopefuls.

  • Perhaps a more comprehensive public transit system would have helped.
  • Cincinnati has bus travel and a downtown light rail loop, but not a major train system like selected cities Dallas, Houston, Seattle and Philadelphia.
Map: Axios Visuals
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more