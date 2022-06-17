Cincinnati not selected as 2026 World Cup site

Ohioans who want to see the world's top soccer stars play in person in 2026 will need to plan a road trip.

Driving the news: Cincinnati was not selected as one of 16 North American host sites for the World Cup, FIFA announced yesterday.

Why it matters: Being picked would have offered Ohio the chance to showcase its robust soccer culture and reap the economic benefits of hosting one of the biggest events in sports.

Details: The nearest host cities to Columbus will be Philadelphia and Toronto.

💭 Our thought bubble: Cincinnati was probably an underdog in this selection process, being one of the smallest metro areas among the hopefuls.

Perhaps a more comprehensive public transit system would have helped.

Cincinnati has bus travel and a downtown light rail loop, but not a major train system like selected cities Dallas, Houston, Seattle and Philadelphia.