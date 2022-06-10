In Wednesday's Axios Columbus newsletter, we shared photos from a "Free Little Library tour" and asked readers to send in their neighborhood favorites.

Hannah Woodruff wrote in to tell us about a lending library that comes with a touching story.

Details: The box, located at Westchester Park in Canal Winchester, was built by the local BrockStrong Foundation.

The nonprofit was created in memory of Brock Johnson, a Canal Winchester teenager who tragically died in 2015 of a rare autoimmune disease.

Since then, the foundation has raised funds to support families with children undergoing treatment at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

BrockStrong also offers college scholarships and organizes community projects — volunteers are out this morning collecting bags of food for the local pantry.

In a nod to Brock's love of baseball, the group hosts youth tournaments and donates money to local travel teams.

How to help: Donate to the BrockStrong Foundation online or sign up to volunteer with future projects.