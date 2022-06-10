13 hours ago - News

Lending library box has a touching backstory

Tyler Buchanan
The BrockStrong Lending Library in Westchester Park, Canal Winchester. Photo courtesy Hannah Woodruff

In Wednesday's Axios Columbus newsletter, we shared photos from a "Free Little Library tour" and asked readers to send in their neighborhood favorites.

  • Hannah Woodruff wrote in to tell us about a lending library that comes with a touching story.

Details: The box, located at Westchester Park in Canal Winchester, was built by the local BrockStrong Foundation.

  • The nonprofit was created in memory of Brock Johnson, a Canal Winchester teenager who tragically died in 2015 of a rare autoimmune disease.

Since then, the foundation has raised funds to support families with children undergoing treatment at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

  • BrockStrong also offers college scholarships and organizes community projects volunteers are out this morning collecting bags of food for the local pantry.
  • In a nod to Brock's love of baseball, the group hosts youth tournaments and donates money to local travel teams.

How to help: Donate to the BrockStrong Foundation online or sign up to volunteer with future projects.

  • We also suggest readers join in spreading some love and books at the lending library in Westchester Park.
