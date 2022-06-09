Data: Giffords Law Center; Note: In MN, the minimum age to purchase a long gun is 14 outside of cities and 18 inside. In ME, the minimum age is 16 for most transfers and 18 for sales. Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The debate over gun control measures can get muddled in the cacophony of daily news coverage following each tragedy, Axios' Mike Allen writes.

Driving the news: Recent N.Y. Times analysis shows six specific gun safety proposals that could have changed the course of dozens of mass shootings in recent U.S. history.

Zoom in: Ohio lawmakers have pitched several of these ideas with little success in the Republican-led General Assembly.

1. Raising the minimum age to purchase guns to 21

Senate Democrats introduced this legislation in early 2021. Sixteen months later, it has yet to receive an initial committee hearing.

2. Expanding background checks to cover private sales

Senate and House Democrats introduced this legislation in February and April 2021, respectively. Neither bill has received a hearing.

A separate bill from Senate Democrats would require background checks for weapons sold at gun shows. It was introduced in February 2021 and has not received a hearing.

3. Encouraging safe gun storage and punishing people who fail to secure guns from children and criminals

House Democrats introduced this legislation in April 2021, and included a tax credit for the purchase of firearm storage units.

Its last committee hearing was 13 months ago.

4. Banning the sale of large-capacity magazines

Ohio lawmakers have not proposed this during the current term.

Senate Democrats introduced legislation in February 2021 to outlaw weapon parts like trigger cranks, which increase the rate of fire of a semi-automatic weapon. It has not received a hearing.

5. Expanding red-flag laws to remove guns from people in crisis

6. Banning so-called assault weapons

Lawmakers have not proposed this during the current term.

The other side: Republicans have pushed for new laws this term to allow armed teachers in schools, reduce penalties for carrying a concealed weapon in prohibited places and prevent the government from closing gun stores during public emergencies.