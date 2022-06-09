31 mins ago - Politics

Ohio's proposals to curb gun violence

Tyler Buchanan
Data: Giffords Law Center; Note: In MN, the minimum age to purchase a long gun is 14 outside of cities and 18 inside. In ME, the minimum age is 16 for most transfers and 18 for sales. Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The debate over gun control measures can get muddled in the cacophony of daily news coverage following each tragedy, Axios' Mike Allen writes.

Driving the news: Recent N.Y. Times analysis shows six specific gun safety proposals that could have changed the course of dozens of mass shootings in recent U.S. history.

Zoom in: Ohio lawmakers have pitched several of these ideas with little success in the Republican-led General Assembly.

1. Raising the minimum age to purchase guns to 21
2. Expanding background checks to cover private sales
  • Senate and House Democrats introduced this legislation in February and April 2021, respectively. Neither bill has received a hearing.
  • A separate bill from Senate Democrats would require background checks for weapons sold at gun shows. It was introduced in February 2021 and has not received a hearing.
3. Encouraging safe gun storage and punishing people who fail to secure guns from children and criminals
  • House Democrats introduced this legislation in April 2021, and included a tax credit for the purchase of firearm storage units.
  • Its last committee hearing was 13 months ago.
4. Banning the sale of large-capacity magazines
  • Ohio lawmakers have not proposed this during the current term.
  • Senate Democrats introduced legislation in February 2021 to outlaw weapon parts like trigger cranks, which increase the rate of fire of a semi-automatic weapon. It has not received a hearing.
5. Expanding red-flag laws to remove guns from people in crisis
6. Banning so-called assault weapons
  • Lawmakers have not proposed this during the current term.

The other side: Republicans have pushed for new laws this term to allow armed teachers in schools, reduce penalties for carrying a concealed weapon in prohibited places and prevent the government from closing gun stores during public emergencies.

  • The GOP-sponsored law allowing Ohioans 21 and older to carry a concealed gun without a permit goes into effect next Monday.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more