A busy Clintonville thoroughfare is getting a major makeover in an effort to appease local bicyclists and business owners.

Why it matters: The debate on how to best reconfigure Indianola Avenue (Route 23) shows the difficulty in designing accessible streets within a car-dependent city.

State of play: Bicyclists have long sought the installation of bike lanes along Indianola to better connect Morse Road to the north and downtown.

The other side: Business owners have expressed concerns that doing so would come at the expense of parking spaces serving their shops, restaurants and the Studio 35 Cinema and Drafthouse.

The latest: After months of back and forth, the city announced a compromise last week that will cut down a lane of traffic to add bike lanes while retaining 48 on-street parking spaces.

The project, set for construction in 2024, will also feature redesigned sidewalks and crosswalks for improved pedestrian safety.

What they're saying: Tanya Bils, a local advocate for bike accessibility who has organized group rides around town, is mostly glad with the final plan, though she wishes progress was not so incremental.