Food and Drink

Cravers Hall of Famer: White Castle inducts man who visited 165 locations in 21 days

Tyler Buchanan
The front of a White Castle restaurant.
Photo: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

You likely don't love any food as much as Cravers Hall of Fame inductees love White Castle sliders.

Grilling the news: The Columbus-based burger chain announced 10 members of the Hall's Class of 2021 for its 100th anniversary.

  • The new HOFers include local TV reporter Monica Day, whose station's call letters appropriately begin with "WC."
  • Day has covered several White Castle weddings and Valentine's celebrations over the years for Channel 4.

The intrigue: Other inductees feature an impressive — if somewhat startling — devotion to the White Castle brand.

  • Take Scott Kempf from California, who visited 165 locations in a span of just 21 days including one in each state with a restaurant.
  • Or Jessica Fields from Indiana, who met her future partner in a White Castle drive-thru line.

By the numbers: The Cravers Hall of Fame now has 272 members, fewer than have been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

💭 Tyler's thought bubble: I don't qualify as a Craver, though I admit the chicken rings are pretty tasty.

  • Is there a Tim Hortons Hall of Fame? Or Chipotle? I could probably make it into those.
