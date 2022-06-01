You likely don't love any food as much as Cravers Hall of Fame inductees love White Castle sliders.

Grilling the news: The Columbus-based burger chain announced 10 members of the Hall's Class of 2021 for its 100th anniversary.

The new HOFers include local TV reporter Monica Day, whose station's call letters appropriately begin with "WC."

Day has covered several White Castle weddings and Valentine's celebrations over the years for Channel 4.

The intrigue: Other inductees feature an impressive — if somewhat startling — devotion to the White Castle brand.

Take Scott Kempf from California, who visited 165 locations in a span of just 21 days — including one in each state with a restaurant.

Or Jessica Fields from Indiana, who met her future partner in a White Castle drive-thru line.

By the numbers: The Cravers Hall of Fame now has 272 members, fewer than have been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

💭 Tyler's thought bubble: I don't qualify as a Craver, though I admit the chicken rings are pretty tasty.