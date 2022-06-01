Columbus is one of just three big Ohio cities that grew in 2021

Columbus' population ticked up just a tiny bit between 2020 and 2021.

But when compared to the rest of the state's large cities, last year's boost of less than 1% is still worth celebrating.

What's happening: Out of Ohio's 17 cities with more than 50,000 people, just two others experienced growth, per new Census data.

Elyria and Lorain in eastern Ohio, significantly smaller than Columbus, also grew less than 1%.

The big picture: The country's fastest-growing cities by percentage are clustered in Arizona, Texas and Florida, with a few in Idaho and one in Tennessee, Axios' Mike Allen reports.

Flashback: Franklin County as a whole shrank during this time period, we previously reported.