6 hours ago - News
Columbus is one of just three big Ohio cities that grew in 2021
Columbus' population ticked up just a tiny bit between 2020 and 2021.
- But when compared to the rest of the state's large cities, last year's boost of less than 1% is still worth celebrating.
What's happening: Out of Ohio's 17 cities with more than 50,000 people, just two others experienced growth, per new Census data.
- Elyria and Lorain in eastern Ohio, significantly smaller than Columbus, also grew less than 1%.
The big picture: The country's fastest-growing cities by percentage are clustered in Arizona, Texas and Florida, with a few in Idaho and one in Tennessee, Axios' Mike Allen reports.
Flashback: Franklin County as a whole shrank during this time period, we previously reported.
