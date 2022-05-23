9 hours ago - Food and Drink
3 weekday food and drink specials in Central Ohio
Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal?
- Here are a few food and drink specials in Central Ohio you can take advantage of during the week.
1. Condado Tacos
$5 signature margaritas, $1 off cervezas and Bud Lights, $7 Gran Clasicos, $20 house and sparkling margarita pitchers.
- Weekdays, 3pm to 6pm.
- Multiple locations.
2. Little Palace
$2 domestic beers, $2 off wine by the glass, $3 drafts, $3 well cocktails.
- Weekdays, 4pm to 7pm.
- 240 S. Fourh St.
3. 101 Beer Kitchen
$1 off cocktails, $2 off wine and sangrias, $3 off draft beers, $4 off growlers.
- Weekdays, 3pm to 6pm.
- 7509 Sawmill Rd. (Dublin), 397 Stoneridge Ln. (Gahanna), and 817 Polaris Pkwy. (Westerville).
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.