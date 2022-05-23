9 hours ago - Food and Drink

3 weekday food and drink specials in Central Ohio

Maxwell Millington
Four cocktails at 101 Beer Kitchen
Photo courtesy of 101 Beer Kitchen Columbus

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal?

  • Here are a few food and drink specials in Central Ohio you can take advantage of during the week.
1. Condado Tacos

$5 signature margaritas, $1 off cervezas and Bud Lights, $7 Gran Clasicos, $20 house and sparkling margarita pitchers.

Three beers
Photo courtesy of Condado Tacos
2. Little Palace

$2 domestic beers, $2 off wine by the glass, $3 drafts, $3 well cocktails.

Cocktail
Photo courtesy of Little Palace Columbus
3. 101 Beer Kitchen

$1 off cocktails, $2 off wine and sangrias, $3 off draft beers, $4 off growlers.

Cocktails at 101 Beer Kitchen in Columbus, Ohio
Photo courtesy of 101 Beer Kitchen Columbus
