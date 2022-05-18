Building a new pipeline of developers from underrepresented backgrounds could help solve Central Ohio's affordable housing crisis, local leaders say.

What's happening: A new loan program to help minority developers build more homes — particularly women and people of color — launched yesterday through the Affordable Housing Trust for Columbus and Franklin County.

The Emerging Developers Accelerator Program is funded by a $10 million investment, half from the city and half from the county. JPMorgan Chase donated $150,000 to fund an educational component.

Why it matters: Participants will complete 12 courses over six months covering all aspects of development, from acquiring sites to understanding zoning rules and working with architects, contractors and lenders.

Upon completion, developers can take out loans from the $10 million pot, giving them access to enough capital to take out larger loans and finance projects.

They'll also receive mentoring from industry experts.

By the numbers: Just 28% of Urban Land Institute members nationwide are women and just 5% are Black, according to a 2020 report — an issue officials say is also true locally.

And while our booming region needs to build 14,000-21,000 housing units annually to keep up with population growth, we're averaging only about 8,000, per a 2018 study by the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio.

What they're saying: "I'm saying to the powers-that-be: 'It is time for you to scoot over,'" U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge said at yesterday's announcement.

"It is time to make room for other people … so new people can learn."

Context: Fudge, from northeast Ohio, announced several federal initiatives to build affordable housing while in Columbus on Monday.

What's next: The housing trust is now accepting accelerator program applications on its website.

The goal is to begin the first courses in late summer with a class of about a dozen developers, says president and CEO Lark Mallory.

Meanwhile, the city is poised to place a $150 million bond issue on November's ballot to continue addressing affordable housing needs, Mayor Andrew Ginther reiterated at the announcement.