May 13, 2022 - Things to Do
What to do in Columbus this weekend
🏈 Snag autographs and meet Buckeye football stars at the GTSM Sports Memorabilia Show.
- 5-9pm tonight, 9am-5pm Saturday, 10am-4pm Sunday. Ohio Expo Center. Free tonight, $5 otherwise. Autographs, photos have additional costs.
⚾ Root for the home team — the Clippers are at Huntington Park all weekend.
- 7:05pm tonight, Saturday. 1:05pm Sunday. $8-21.
🎵 Listen to Beethoven's grand Symphony No. 9 performed by the Columbus Symphony.
- 7:30pm tonight. 2pm, 7:30pm Saturday. Ohio Theatre. $10-82. Kids free!
🛍️ Shop local vendors on Second Saturdays.
- 10am-3pm Saturday. Franklin County Fairgrounds. Free, plus free coffee!
🌮 Feast at Columbus Taco Fest at Genoa Park. Don't miss Sunday's puppy dress-up contest!
- Noon-10pm Saturday, noon-8pm Sunday. Free!
🍺 Explore COSI and kick off Craft Beer Week at Six One Pour, featuring 55 Ohio breweries.
- 8-11pm Saturday. $55 advance, $65 at door, includes 20 samples and souvenir glass.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.