What to do in Columbus this weekend

C.J. Stroud throws a pass
C.J. Stroud throws a pass during the 2022 Rose Bowl Game. The quarterback will sign autographs and pose for photos at the Ohio Expo Center this weekend. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

🏈 Snag autographs and meet Buckeye football stars at the GTSM Sports Memorabilia Show.

  • 5-9pm tonight, 9am-5pm Saturday, 10am-4pm Sunday. Ohio Expo Center. Free tonight, $5 otherwise. Autographs, photos have additional costs.

⚾ Root for the home team the Clippers are at Huntington Park all weekend.

  • 7:05pm tonight, Saturday. 1:05pm Sunday. $8-21.

🎵 Listen to Beethoven's grand Symphony No. 9 performed by the Columbus Symphony.

  • 7:30pm tonight. 2pm, 7:30pm Saturday. Ohio Theatre. $10-82. Kids free!

🛍️ Shop local vendors on Second Saturdays.

  • 10am-3pm Saturday. Franklin County Fairgrounds. Free, plus free coffee!

🌮 Feast at Columbus Taco Fest at Genoa Park. Don't miss Sunday's puppy dress-up contest!

  • Noon-10pm Saturday, noon-8pm Sunday. Free!

🍺 Explore COSI and kick off Craft Beer Week at Six One Pour, featuring 55 Ohio breweries.

  • 8-11pm Saturday. $55 advance, $65 at door, includes 20 samples and souvenir glass.
