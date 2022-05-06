What to do in Columbus this weekend
🎶 Feel the force. Watch "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" on the big screen while the Columbus Symphony plays its iconic soundtrack live.
- 8pm tonight, Ohio Theatre. $25-$88.
🌱 Pick out a plant baby at Gahanna's annual Herb Day celebration.
- 10am-4pm Saturday. Veterans Memorial Park. Free!
🧑🔬 Up and atom! Visit COSI's Big Science Celebration in the parks around the museum.
- 11am-4pm Saturday. Free!
🪕 Jam all weekend at the Central Ohio Folk Festival's 30 concerts, music workshops, children's activities, food trucks and more.
- 11am-9:30pm Saturday. 10:30am-4:30pm Sunday. Highbanks Metro Park. Free!
🖼️ Explore local shops during this month's Gallery Hop, a fusion of art and fashion displays featuring live music and local vendors.
- 4-8pm Saturday. Short North Arts District. Free!
🫖 Drink tea with mom and watch a performance by the Columbus Modern Dance Company.
- 2pm Sunday. Topiary Park. Free!
