What to do in Columbus this weekend

🎶 Feel the force. Watch "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" on the big screen while the Columbus Symphony plays its iconic soundtrack live.

8pm tonight, Ohio Theatre. $25-$88.

🌱 Pick out a plant baby at Gahanna's annual Herb Day celebration.

10am-4pm Saturday. Veterans Memorial Park. Free!

🧑‍🔬 Up and atom! Visit COSI's Big Science Celebration in the parks around the museum.

11am-4pm Saturday. Free!

🪕 Jam all weekend at the Central Ohio Folk Festival's 30 concerts, music workshops, children's activities, food trucks and more.

11am-9:30pm Saturday. 10:30am-4:30pm Sunday. Highbanks Metro Park. Free!

🖼️ Explore local shops during this month's Gallery Hop, a fusion of art and fashion displays featuring live music and local vendors.

4-8pm Saturday. Short North Arts District. Free!

🫖 Drink tea with mom and watch a performance by the Columbus Modern Dance Company.