May 5, 2022 - Sports
OSU to pay "academic bonuses" to student-athletes
Ohio State plans to pay "academic bonuses" to student-athletes this coming school year, the university announced this week.
Why it matters: The payments, sanctioned by the NCAA and offered on top of students' scholarship funds, are part of a rapidly changing collegiate athletics landscape.
State of play: Recent rule changes have allowed Buckeyes to go from forced amateurism to profiting off their names, images and likenesses (NIL) and, now, receiving direct payments from the school.
- OSU plans to budget $6 million toward the bonuses each year, the Columbus Dispatch reports.
- Eligible student-athletes can receive up to two $1,495 payments per academic year.
