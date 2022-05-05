May 5, 2022 - Sports

OSU to pay "academic bonuses" to student-athletes

Tyler Buchanan
The Ohio State softball team cheering on a teammate for hitting a home run.
Ohio State softball players cheer on a teammate's home run. The university plans to pay "academic bonuses" to eligible student-athletes beginning this coming school year. Photo: Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio State plans to pay "academic bonuses" to student-athletes this coming school year, the university announced this week.

Why it matters: The payments, sanctioned by the NCAA and offered on top of students' scholarship funds, are part of a rapidly changing collegiate athletics landscape.

State of play: Recent rule changes have allowed Buckeyes to go from forced amateurism to profiting off their names, images and likenesses (NIL) and, now, receiving direct payments from the school.

  • OSU plans to budget $6 million toward the bonuses each year, the Columbus Dispatch reports.
  • Eligible student-athletes can receive up to two $1,495 payments per academic year.
