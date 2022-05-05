OSU to pay "academic bonuses" to student-athletes

Ohio State plans to pay "academic bonuses" to student-athletes this coming school year, the university announced this week.

Why it matters: The payments, sanctioned by the NCAA and offered on top of students' scholarship funds, are part of a rapidly changing collegiate athletics landscape.

State of play: Recent rule changes have allowed Buckeyes to go from forced amateurism to profiting off their names, images and likenesses (NIL) and, now, receiving direct payments from the school.