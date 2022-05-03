You've likely already had COVID, new data shows

Data: Center for Disease Control; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Nearly two-thirds of Ohioans have likely had COVID-19, newly released public health data shows.

Why it matters: An estimated 63% of Ohioans were infected with the virus between the start of the pandemic and February 2022, according to a recent CDC analysis of antibodies in blood samples.

That's upwards of 7.3 million people — nearly three times greater than the state's official reported count.

Millions are believed to have been infected during the Omicron variant spike between December and February, many of whom may have been asymptomatic and unaware.

Of note: The analyzed blood samples do not include people with antibodies due to vaccination.

Studies suggest that natural immunity to COVID wanes over time, which could impact findings.

Zoom in: Younger Ohioans are vastly more likely to have antibodies than adults — 84% of kids age 17 and under have them compared to 39% of people 65 and older.

The big picture: Our state's estimated infection total is higher than the national average of 58%.

State of play: COVID infections and hospitalizations are creeping up again due to a subvariant of Omicron, though they're still just a sliver of the wintertime peak.

The bottom line: The virus still isn't going anywhere, but like the flu and other pandemics, we're closer to learning how to live with it than the official numbers might suggest.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: Wondering if you have antibodies? Quell your curiosity and donate blood to the Red Cross, which resumed antibody testing this spring and will send you a report.