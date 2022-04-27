Tomorrow night is your last chance to catch the Blue Jackets in action at home this season. Here are three reasons why you should head over to Nationwide Arena for the game:

🤫 Cheap seats. This game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but was moved up a day.

That means plenty of tickets up for resale. We've seen some online listed for as low as $15.

😎 Hometown pride. The Jackets have four players who grew up in the Columbus area, including 18-year-old phenom Cole Sillinger.

🥊 Expect fireworks. Columbus faced the title-contending Tampa Bay Lightning last night, and the two teams battle again tomorrow.