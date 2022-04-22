What to do in Columbus this weekend

🎻 From Bach to Biggie, listen to a fusion of classical music and hip-hop performed by the Columbus Cultural Orchestra and orchestras from Capital and Otterbein universities.

5:30-7pm tonight. Mees Hall, Capital University. Free!

🎤 Peek between the sheets at "Hot and Bothered," Shadowbox Live's raunchy new sketch comedy and music show.

7:30pm tonight, Saturday. $40 through May 28.

💍 Browse bling at the International Gem and Jewelry Show at the Ohio Expo Center.

Noon-6pm today, 10am-6pm Saturday, 11am-5pm Sunday. $8.

🎂 Help celebrate the Columbus Area Boardgaming Society's 30th birthday. Yes, there will be cake!

10am-9pm Saturday. 670 Lakeview Plaza Blvd., Suite E. Free for new players!

🎶 Relive the '90s with History After Hours at the Ohio History Center, with a DJ, games, drinks and a make-your-own-slime station.

7-10pm Saturday. $25. Ages 21+ only.

🌎 Bonus: A few ways to celebrate Earth Day this weekend.