Former Mount Carmel doctor acquitted of murder
After six days of deliberations and deadlock, a jury found former Mount Carmel doctor William Husel not guilty on all 14 counts of murder yesterday.
Why it matters: The high-profile trial was one of the largest in Ohio history, spanning two months and with more than 50 witnesses, and could set a precedent for cases involving "comfort care."
- Ohio law provides immunity for medical professionals who are "carrying out in good faith the responsibility to provide comfort care," even if it hastens or increases a patient's risk of death.
Catch up quick: Husel was accused of killing 25 patients by overprescribing deadly levels of fentanyl from 2015 to 2018.
- The trial's key issue was whether Husel ordered the deadly amounts with an intent to kill.
What they're saying: Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack released a statement saying the case was "carefully tried and prepared" and that the prosecution accepts the verdict.
What's next: Husel and Mount Carmel still face multiple civil lawsuits related to the patient deaths.
