Former Mount Carmel doctor acquitted of murder

Alissa Widman Neese
William Husel stands at his trial
William Husel stands during a break in his trial. Photo: Fred Squillante/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network

After six days of deliberations and deadlock, a jury found former Mount Carmel doctor William Husel not guilty on all 14 counts of murder yesterday.

Why it matters: The high-profile trial was one of the largest in Ohio history, spanning two months and with more than 50 witnesses, and could set a precedent for cases involving "comfort care."

  • Ohio law provides immunity for medical professionals who are "carrying out in good faith the responsibility to provide comfort care," even if it hastens or increases a patient's risk of death.

Catch up quick: Husel was accused of killing 25 patients by overprescribing deadly levels of fentanyl from 2015 to 2018.

  • The trial's key issue was whether Husel ordered the deadly amounts with an intent to kill.

What they're saying: Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack released a statement saying the case was "carefully tried and prepared" and that the prosecution accepts the verdict.

What's next: Husel and Mount Carmel still face multiple civil lawsuits related to the patient deaths.

