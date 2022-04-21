After six days of deliberations and deadlock, a jury found former Mount Carmel doctor William Husel not guilty on all 14 counts of murder yesterday.

Why it matters: The high-profile trial was one of the largest in Ohio history, spanning two months and with more than 50 witnesses, and could set a precedent for cases involving "comfort care."

Ohio law provides immunity for medical professionals who are "carrying out in good faith the responsibility to provide comfort care," even if it hastens or increases a patient's risk of death.

Catch up quick: Husel was accused of killing 25 patients by overprescribing deadly levels of fentanyl from 2015 to 2018.

The trial's key issue was whether Husel ordered the deadly amounts with an intent to kill.

What they're saying: Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack released a statement saying the case was "carefully tried and prepared" and that the prosecution accepts the verdict.

What's next: Husel and Mount Carmel still face multiple civil lawsuits related to the patient deaths.