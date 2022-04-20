Ohio sees slight dip in statehouse watchdogs
Ohio is among 16 states with a decrease in statehouse reporters over the past eight years, according to a Pew Research Center report.
By the numbers: 58 reporters cover the Ohio General Assembly, down slightly from 62 in 2014.
- Close to half of the reporters are students, interns or those covering the Ohio Statehouse part time alongside other beats.
Why it matters: Policies enacted at the Statehouse impact Ohioans' daily lives, from expanding broadband internet access to legalizing the use of consumer-grade fireworks as of this summer.
- Statehouse reporters serve as watchdogs to hold your representatives accountable for this important work.
The big picture: America has more reporters covering the 50 state legislatures in 2022 than it did in 2014, though fewer do so on a full-time basis.
💭 Tyler's thought bubble: Prior to helping launch Axios Columbus, I covered the Statehouse for the Ohio Capital Journal, a nonprofit founded in 2019.
- My tenure in the Ohio Legislative Correspondents Association was rather short, but in that time I saw first-hand just how dedicated the print, TV and radio reporters are based on Capitol Square.
- It's a tough gig tracking the hundreds of bills floating around the Statehouse halls and keeping up with dozens of committees.
- Not to mention working with — let me be diplomatic here — the interesting personalities of Ohio's 132 state lawmakers.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.