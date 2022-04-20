Ohio sees slight dip in statehouse watchdogs

Ohio is among 16 states with a decrease in statehouse reporters over the past eight years, according to a Pew Research Center report.

By the numbers: 58 reporters cover the Ohio General Assembly, down slightly from 62 in 2014.

Close to half of the reporters are students, interns or those covering the Ohio Statehouse part time alongside other beats.

Why it matters: Policies enacted at the Statehouse impact Ohioans' daily lives, from expanding broadband internet access to legalizing the use of consumer-grade fireworks as of this summer.

Statehouse reporters serve as watchdogs to hold your representatives accountable for this important work.

The big picture: America has more reporters covering the 50 state legislatures in 2022 than it did in 2014, though fewer do so on a full-time basis.

💭 Tyler's thought bubble: Prior to helping launch Axios Columbus, I covered the Statehouse for the Ohio Capital Journal, a nonprofit founded in 2019.