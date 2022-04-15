Updated 13 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do in Columbus this weekend

Alissa Widman Neese
Mascot eggs with Easter Bunny ears
Eggbert, Shelley, Yolko and Oh No will be available for photos at the zoo this weekend. Photo courtesy of the zoo

Root for the Clippers during their first homestand of the season, with promotions happening all weekend.

  • 6:15pm tonight, 4:05pm Saturday, 1:05pm Sunday. $8-21.

🐣 Egg-splore the Columbus Zoo and meet the Easter Bunny at Eggs, Paws and Claws.

  • 9am-5pm today and Saturday. $22 adults, $17 children. $5 discount for Franklin County residents.

🍻 Cheers! Sample brews at Winter Beerfest at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, a rescheduled event that was postponed in January.

  • 7:30pm today, Saturday. $60.

🚂 All aboard! Check out the Buckeye Model Train and Railroad Artifacts Show at the Ohio Expo Center.

  • 9am-4pm Saturday. $7.

🏈 Get a sneak peek of what to expect this football season at the Buckeyes' annual Spring Game.

  • Noon Saturday, Ohio Stadium. $7
