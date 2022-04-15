What to do in Columbus this weekend

⚾ Root for the Clippers during their first homestand of the season, with promotions happening all weekend.

6:15pm tonight, 4:05pm Saturday, 1:05pm Sunday. $8-21.

🐣 Egg-splore the Columbus Zoo and meet the Easter Bunny at Eggs, Paws and Claws.

9am-5pm today and Saturday. $22 adults, $17 children. $5 discount for Franklin County residents.

🍻 Cheers! Sample brews at Winter Beerfest at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, a rescheduled event that was postponed in January.

7:30pm today, Saturday. $60.

🚂 All aboard! Check out the Buckeye Model Train and Railroad Artifacts Show at the Ohio Expo Center.

9am-4pm Saturday. $7.

🏈 Get a sneak peek of what to expect this football season at the Buckeyes' annual Spring Game.