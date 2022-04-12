1941 tragedy at OSU ballfield helped lead to equipment changes
After getting hit on the head by an errant pitch, Albert Davison Jr. told fellow players trying out for Ohio State's freshman team he was OK.
- Only when the 19-year-old dairy technology student returned home later that night did he start feeling ill. Davison died a day later, on April 10, 1941, according to the book "Death at the Ballpark: A Comprehensive Study of Game-Related Fatalities, 1862-2007."
Why it matters: It took tragedies like Davison's death 81 years ago this week to convince sports officials in Columbus and across the country to widely embrace the use of safety equipment.
Flashback: Nearly two-dozen Ohioans were killed between 1888 and 1964 after being struck by baseballs without wearing batting helmets, per research in the book.
- This includes two other incidents in Columbus: A 17-year-old who died in 1888 after being hit during a morning pick-up game, and a 22-year-old baker killed in an alleyway game of catch.
The big picture: Shortly after Davison died, a university trainer built protective headgear for OSU players to wear during batting practice.
- Not until decades later were all collegiate and professional hitters forced to wear helmets during live games — a requirement that has largely prevented further tragedies like the one on that Buckeyes baseball diamond in 1941.
