What to do in Columbus this weekend
🐴 Gallop over to Equine Affaire, the largest horse trade show in North America.
- 9am-7pm today and Saturday at the Ohio Expo Center. 9am-5pm Sunday. $8-15 daily. 6 and under free!
- The Fantasia, a musical performance, requires separate admission. $14-25.
🍺 Relive the '90s with a Park Street bar crawl. Slap bracelets provided, but bring your own fanny pack!
- 3-10pm Saturday. $16-$20.
🛍️ Shop local vendors at Gay Street's monthly Moonlight Market, returning this weekend through October.
- 5-10:30pm Saturday. Free!
⚽ Cheer on the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team in a friendly match against Uzbekistan at Lower.com Field.
- 5:30pm Saturday. $28 and up.
🌸 … and don't forget to check out those cherry blossoms at Franklin Park that we told you about yesterday! Peak bloom is likely this weekend.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.