What to do in Columbus this weekend

Alissa Widman Neese
🐴 Gallop over to Equine Affaire, the largest horse trade show in North America.

  • 9am-7pm today and Saturday at the Ohio Expo Center. 9am-5pm Sunday. $8-15 daily. 6 and under free!

🍺 Relive the '90s with a Park Street bar crawl. Slap bracelets provided, but bring your own fanny pack!

  • 3-10pm Saturday. $16-$20.

🛍️ Shop local vendors at Gay Street's monthly Moonlight Market, returning this weekend through October.

  • 5-10:30pm Saturday. Free!

Cheer on the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team in a friendly match against Uzbekistan at Lower.com Field.

  • 5:30pm Saturday. $28 and up.

🌸 … and don't forget to check out those cherry blossoms at Franklin Park that we told you about yesterday! Peak bloom is likely this weekend.

