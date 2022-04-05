2 hours ago - Sports

Clippers open season as affiliate to low-spending Guardians

Tyler Buchanan
Data: spotrac; Table: Axios Visuals
Along with a new team moniker, the Cleveland Guardians have a potential new nickname: The Cheapskates on the Lake.

Driving the news: Cleveland is sporting one of the lowest team payrolls in the MLB, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.

  • The Reds' Joey Votto and Mike Moustakas will earn more together than the entire 26-player Guardians roster.

Of note: Today is the season opener for the Columbus Clippers, the Guardians' Triple-A minor league affiliate.

  • Columbus opens its 2022 schedule with six away games before the home opener next Tuesday night against Syracuse.
  • The first home series features giveaways, Dollar Dog Night and other promotions.
