Clippers open season as affiliate to low-spending Guardians

Data: spotrac; Table: Axios Visuals

Along with a new team moniker, the Cleveland Guardians have a potential new nickname: The Cheapskates on the Lake.

Driving the news: Cleveland is sporting one of the lowest team payrolls in the MLB, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.

The Reds' Joey Votto and Mike Moustakas will earn more together than the entire 26-player Guardians roster.

Of note: Today is the season opener for the Columbus Clippers, the Guardians' Triple-A minor league affiliate.