Clippers open season as affiliate to low-spending Guardians
Along with a new team moniker, the Cleveland Guardians have a potential new nickname: The Cheapskates on the Lake.
Driving the news: Cleveland is sporting one of the lowest team payrolls in the MLB, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.
- The Reds' Joey Votto and Mike Moustakas will earn more together than the entire 26-player Guardians roster.
Of note: Today is the season opener for the Columbus Clippers, the Guardians' Triple-A minor league affiliate.
- Columbus opens its 2022 schedule with six away games before the home opener next Tuesday night against Syracuse.
- The first home series features giveaways, Dollar Dog Night and other promotions.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.