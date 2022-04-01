What to do in Columbus this weekend

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

🇺🇦 Listen to a concert for a cause at the McConnell Arts Center in Worthington. All proceeds benefit the Ukraine Red Cross.

7-9pm tonight, $15.

🎵 Walk the line with a Johnny Cash tribute band at Natalie's in Worthington.

9pm tonight. $15, standing room only.

⚡ Watch "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" on the big screen at the Palace Theatre while the Columbus Symphony plays its soundtrack live.

Tonight's 8pm show has lots of tickets, while a handful remain for 2pm and 8pm Saturday. $50-125.

🔨 Get inspired for your next DIY project at the Columbus Home Improvement Show at the Ohio Expo Center.

Noon-7pm today, 10am-7pm Saturday, 10am-5pm Sunday. $6. Under 18 free!

🌸 Attend the first-ever Columbus Cherry Blossom Festival celebrating Franklin Park Conservatory's cherry trees, gifted from Japan 20 years ago. Free!

Opening events : 12-6pm Saturday, Franklin Park Adventure Center.

12-6pm Saturday, Franklin Park Adventure Center. Community day: 11am-3pm Sunday, Franklin Park Conservatory.

🛻 Watch an action-packed monster truck show, Monster Jam, at the Schottenstein Center.