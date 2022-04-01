What to do in Columbus this weekend
🇺🇦 Listen to a concert for a cause at the McConnell Arts Center in Worthington. All proceeds benefit the Ukraine Red Cross.
- 7-9pm tonight, $15.
🎵 Walk the line with a Johnny Cash tribute band at Natalie's in Worthington.
- 9pm tonight. $15, standing room only.
⚡ Watch "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" on the big screen at the Palace Theatre while the Columbus Symphony plays its soundtrack live.
- Tonight's 8pm show has lots of tickets, while a handful remain for 2pm and 8pm Saturday. $50-125.
🔨 Get inspired for your next DIY project at the Columbus Home Improvement Show at the Ohio Expo Center.
- Noon-7pm today, 10am-7pm Saturday, 10am-5pm Sunday. $6. Under 18 free!
🌸 Attend the first-ever Columbus Cherry Blossom Festival celebrating Franklin Park Conservatory's cherry trees, gifted from Japan 20 years ago. Free!
- Opening events: 12-6pm Saturday, Franklin Park Adventure Center.
- Community day: 11am-3pm Sunday, Franklin Park Conservatory.
🛻 Watch an action-packed monster truck show, Monster Jam, at the Schottenstein Center.
- 1pm and 7pm Saturday, 1pm Sunday. $20-30.
