Former Reynoldsburg star among Ohioans in the Final Four
It wasn't too long ago that Alexia Mobley suited up for Reynoldsburg against the likes of Groveport Madison, Newark and Pickerington Central.
- Now she sports the Cardinal Red of Louisville, which faces fellow No. 1 seed South Carolina in the Final Four semifinal tonight.
Flashback: Mobley torched not just the Ohio Capital Conference, but her classwork, too.
- She graduated a year early and was named the school valedictorian.
Of note: Three other players with Ohio basketball roots remain in the women's Final Four, including South Carolina's Bree Hall (Dayton) and Zia Cooke (Toledo).
- UConn's Dorka Juhász is a transfer from Ohio State, though she won't play this weekend after suffering an injury last round.
