56 mins ago - Sports

Former Reynoldsburg star among Ohioans in the Final Four

Tyler Buchanan
Louisville's Alexia Mobley practices the day before their first NCAA Tournament game. Photo: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal/USA Today Network

It wasn't too long ago that Alexia Mobley suited up for Reynoldsburg against the likes of Groveport Madison, Newark and Pickerington Central.

Flashback: Mobley torched not just the Ohio Capital Conference, but her classwork, too.

  • She graduated a year early and was named the school valedictorian.

Of note: Three other players with Ohio basketball roots remain in the women's Final Four, including South Carolina's Bree Hall (Dayton) and Zia Cooke (Toledo).

  • UConn's Dorka Juhász is a transfer from Ohio State, though she won't play this weekend after suffering an injury last round.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more